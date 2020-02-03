Farhan Azmi Questions Uddhav Thackeray Again Raking Up Ayodhya Temple-Babri Masjid Row

Days after the Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's son Farhan Azmi challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Azmi has again taken to Twitter to rake up the Ayodhya Temple-Masjid row which was settled by the Supreme Court.

He tweeted, "It is sad that first Modi Ji won the trust of the country by lying, then @ShivSena won Maharashtra by showing support of Modi, then left Modi and joined hands with @RahulGandhi. Now you decide yourself: Giving an excuse of 100 days and decision of visiting Ram temple doesn't remind you of the mosque again?"

In another tweet, Azmi in a veiled attack questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's visit to the Ram Temple on completeion of the 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Azmi said that the Maharashtra chief minister should have laid the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid.

"In 100 days of happiness, it is as necessary to lay the foundation of #babrimasjid as it is to go to #RamMandir. Bowing down at the Supreme Court directing 5 acres of land by the honorable Chief Minister elected from Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi will not resonate #modigoback message in the whole of India?", tweeted Azmi.

Last week, in a highly provocative statement aimed at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, top Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s son Farhan Azmi announced that he and the group of his party MLAs would build the Babri mosque if Maharashtra CM visited Ayodhya on March 7.

The series of attacks on Maharashtra CM assumes significance in the context of disgruntlement in the Maha Vikas Aghadi over Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit. Azmi contended that the move by Maharashtra CM to visit Ayodhya Ram temple had terrified the minorities and secular Hindus. Moreover, he reminded Shiv Sena that it had formed the government only with the support of NCP and Congress. Additionally, Abu Azmi and the Shiv Sena have had heated run-ins in the past.

