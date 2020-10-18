Haryana CM Khattar Claims 85k Govt Recruitments On Merit Basis In 5 Yrs; 1 Lakh In Next 5

While addressing a press conference at Haryana Niwas on Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that in the past five years, over 85,000 government jobs recruitments have been done on a merit basis. CM Khattar also said that in the next five years too, over 1 lakh recruitments will be done. The press conference was also attended by Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary of Transport Department Anurag Rastogi, and a few other officers.

CM Khattar said, "While all these efforts have certainly proved fruitful be it conducting of recruitment on Merit Basis or implementing teacher transfer policy. These initiatives taken by Haryana to bring about reforms have been appreciated at the national level."

CM Manohar Lal Khattar: 'steps taken to pace up development in rural areas'

Haryana CM also expressed his confidence over the employees who have been recruited on the basis of merit and said that they will definitely meet the expectations of the public and will also stay away from corrupt practices. While responding to one of the questions at the press conference, Khattar said that separate District Municipal Commissioners have also been appointed in Urban Local Bodies along with a separate Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zila Parishad to speed up the pace of development in the rural areas.

Khattar said that earlier Urban Local Bodies were dependent on the Central Finance Commission or the State Finance Commission for their budget, but now they can manage their own resources. He said that public participation in the Urban Local Bodies will also be encouraged. While answering the questions regarding the liquor scam, Khattar said that there is a link between distilleries (the place where liquor is manufactured) and liquor contractors who operate in different states.

Speaking further about the scam, Haryana CM informed that there is no distillery in Chandigarh, but there are many bottling plants from where liquor is supplied to other states. CCTV cameras have been installed in all the distilleries of Haryana, he added. Apart from this, he told that joint patrolling teams of Police and the Excise and Taxation Office have been formed to closely monitor the supply of alcohol.

Highlighting the exact figures, Khattar said that in the year 2014-15, Excise revenue was Rs 3,200 crore and now it has been increased to Rs 6,400 crore in the year 2020-21. He said that Excise revenue is estimated to increase to Rs 7,000 crore in the coming years. The increase in the revenue shows that the State Government has taken effective steps to reform the system, he added.

(With ANI input)