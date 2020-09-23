'Save Farmers...': Opposition MPs Stage Protest Over Farm Bills At Parliament Premises

While opposing the farm bills, opposition parties staged a protest at the Parliament premises on Wednesday. The opposition MPs including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Derek O'Brien stood before the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises carrying placards with slogans like 'Save Farmers, Save Workers, Save Democracy' written on them. The MPs also took out a march in the premises.

MPs stage protest at Parliament against farm bills

Earlier, the MPs from the opposition parties who had decided to boycott the ongoing Rajya Sabha session met at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad. During the meeting, talks were held on which strategy will be adopted by the MPs in opposition against the farm bills passed by the Parliament. According to the sources, the opposition MPs plan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday evening amid the ongoing disagreements over farm bills.

The sources informed that only five leaders from oppositions will be permitted to meet President Kovind at 5 pm. On Tuesday, after Ghulam Nabi Azad's speech in the Upper House, members of opposition parties boycotted the proceedings. After staging a walk-out from the Rajya Sabha, leaders began protesting near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament. Congress along with other parties have also boycotted the proceedings of the Lower House on September 22 as the government was not agreeing to suggestions given by the opposition on the agriculture bills.

Following the row over agricultural bills, eight MPs from the opposition parties were suspended by the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Monday due to the ruckus and the unruly scenes in the house on September 20. Even though the opposition members have expressed reservations over the farm bills. the government and BJP leaders have blamed them for not following the orders of the Chair.

(Image credit:ANI)

