Farooq Abdullah & Mufti Laud India-Pakistan Ceasefire Statement; Advocate Dialogue Again

On Thursday, NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed India and Pakistan's joint statement agreeing for a ceasefire along the border. Amid relentless ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries reviewed the situation in a "free, frank and cordial" atmosphere. Consenting on addressing each other's core concerns, they agreed to strictly observe all agreements and stop firing from February 25. Quoting the late ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Abdullah stressed that neighbours cannot be changed.

Terming this as a "good start", he hoped that both PM Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan would adopt a new path so that the Jammu and Kashmir issue can be resolved. Echoing similar sentiments on Twitter, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote, "A big and welcome development that India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC. Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence & bloodshed across the borders and J&K".

NC chief Farooq Abdullah remarked, "Vajpayee had said that friends can be changed but neighbours cannot be changed. This is a good start. I hope that both Prime Ministers will choose a new path which will help resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue. They don't trust India and we don't trust them. But a new path has to be adopted. If there is friendship, there will be a solution."

Imran Khan calls for talks

Incidentally, the consensus on ceasefire came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for resolving differences with India via dialogue. On his maiden visit to Sri Lanka, Khan made this comment during his address at the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference on Wednesday. Claiming that he had unsuccessfully attempted to diffuse tensions in the bilateral relationship after assuming power in 2018, he stressed the need to improve trading ties with India. Maintaining that Kashmir issue was the only sticking point between the two countries, the former Pakistan cricket captain opined that it could be resolved only through dialogue.

Pakistan's peace overture comes at a time when the Financial Action Task Force is deliberating on its 'grey list' status. Placed on the grey list in June 2018, Islamabad was asked to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing in a time-bound manner. During the last FATF plenary held in October 2020, Pakistan was retained on the grey list for failing to fulfil 6 out of 27 obligations which includes lack of action against terrorists like Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar and Jamaat-ud-Dawah head Hafiz Saeed.

Read: 5 Pakistan terror Launchpads Within Minutes Of LoC Exposed As Imran Tries Hoodwinking FATF