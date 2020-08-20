Farooq Abdullah Holds First NC Briefing Since Article 370 Abrogation, Says ‘no Freedom’

Addressing the first party press conference one year since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, on Thursday, said that he had called for a party meeting to ascertain if NC leaders could move freely inspite of being locked up in their homes. Abdullah said that the condition of the people in the Valley was miserable as business and tourism had slumped. The previous NC meeting called by Abdullah on August 5 was cancelled amid state-wide restrictions.

Farooq Abdullah: 'No freedom since 12 months'

" For the past 12 months, our people are not getting freedom. We are trying to bring happiness, trying to find a way to bring freedom for our people. We are also suffering from this Coronavirus pandemic," he said.

On Wednesday, ordered "immediate" withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. This is the biggest de-induction of these forces after additional troops were rushed to the UT post the abrogation of Article 370. The Home Ministry had last withdrawn 10 CAPF companies from the UT in May, while 72 such units were taken out in December last year.

As high-speed mobile internet services were allowed to resume on a trial basis in Ganderbal (Kashmir) and Udhampur (Jammu) on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the return of the electoral process in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister added that the delimitation process is underway in the valley, and once it is done, J&K will have elections. Recently, the Valley completed one year since abrogation of Article 370 - which passed uneventfully as strict restrictions were put in place by J&K administration.

Politicians under house arrest

Inspite of the Centre's assertion that Congress leader Saifuddin Soz was never under detention, the ex-Union Minister released a video showing that he was unable to move out of his residence and claimed policemen were forcefully whisking him away from the media. Congress has demanded that Soz be released immediately, but the Supreme Court has dismissed Soz's wife's plea challenging his 'illegal detention'. Similarly, several other leaders - including Sajid Lone have been released from detention, but are reportedly not free to move out of their residence without police. While former CMs Farooq & Omar Abdullah have been freed, former CM Mehbooba Mufti has been slapped with the stringent PSA at least till October.

