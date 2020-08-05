4 PDP Leaders Hold Black Day Protest Against J&K Bifurcation In Srinagar Amid Restrictions

Marking one year since the revocation of Article 370 & 35 A and bifurcating Jammu-Kashmir into two Union territories, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, held a small 'Black day' protest in Srinagar. PDP's detained chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to share a picture of just four leaders, wearing masks, holding placards, protesting against the continued detention of several leaders including their chief Mufti. PDP's protest was foiled after the J&K administration imposed strict restrictions in the Union Territory's capital.

PDP's 'black day' protest

Despite the stringent & unofficial curfew, a handful of PDP workers managed to stage a protest in Srinagar today.The number might seem insignificant but symbolises how tough it is for the people of J&K to peacefully protest. pic.twitter.com/Tb6vgm0el7 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2020

Curfew lifted in Srinagar

Within a day of imposing curfew in Srinagar on August 4-5, Jammu-Kashmir administration on Tuesday, lifted it after re-examining reports received in this issue. However, restrictions under Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic - lockdown in containment zones, restriction in movement of more than three people, closure of businesses, shops and public transport are still in place. This order comes after the administration allowed the reopening of all religious places across the Valley from August 16.

Politicians under house arrest

Inspite of the Centre's assertion that Congress leader Saifuddin Soz was never under detention, the ex-Union Minister released a video showing that he was unable to move out of his residence and claimed policemen were forcefully whisking him away from the media. Congress has demanded that Soz be released immediately, but the Supreme Court has dismissed Soz's wife's plea challenging his 'illegal detention'. Similarly, several other leaders - including Sajid Lone have been released from detention, but are reportedly not free to move out of their residence without police. While former CMs Farooq & Omar Abdullah have been freed, former CM Mehbooba Mufti has been slapped with the stringent PSA at least till October.

Current Kashmir scenario

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 with 4G internet banned till August 19 in the view of completing one year since the revocation of Article 370 and Independence Day. Since the revocation, state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley, but with a speed of 2G with special instructions. Recently, the Supreme Court allowed a state-led committee to decide on the restoration of internet services while refusing to pass orders to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 2, 2019, amid intelligence inputs of terror threats, the Indian Army airlifted all Amarnath Yatris from the valley. Moreover, Centre deployed additional 25000 paramilitary personnel over the 10,000 troops already deployed, citing that Pakistan Army and Pakistan is 'desperate to disrupt' the peace in Kashmir. Soon after on August 4, all mainstream political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Sajid Lone were arrested or placed under house- arrest, communication links and internet were snapped, while the whole Valley was put under strict curfew. Later, on August 5, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh.