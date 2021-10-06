Farooq Abdullah Meets Family Of Kashmiri Pandit Killed By Terrorists In Srinagar

Kashmir's National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah reached out to the family of victim Makhan Lal Bindroo, who was killed by the terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. Three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks that took place within almost one hour.

Makhan Lal Bindroo was killed in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area outside his pharmacy. Notably, he was a prominent businessman of the valley region, with two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947.

"He gave everything for people," said Farooq Abdullah.

J&K | National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah met family of Makhan Lal Bindroo who was killed y'day by terrorists.



It's a sad thing. He gave everything for people. When people left from here, he stayed to serve people. Some inhuman people killed him: Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/beSrK6swXI — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

It is important to mention that the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba had claimed responsibility for the attack. Last week, the Special Operations Group of J&K Police had arrested an active terrorist of TRF. The terrorist was identified as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf alias Raja, a resident of the Shopian district.

J&K victim's daughter shows strength

While speaking to the reporters, Makhan Lal Bindroo's daughter showed courage and asserted, "I'm not shedding a single tear as my father wouldn't like that. He has raised his children to be brave and educated."

She also urged Kashmir citizens to educate their children to live a life rather than giving them a gun to kill people. "I don't know which politician has given money to the murders to carry out these attacks. My father might be dead but the spirit of a true Kashmiri Pandit can never be destroyed," added Bindroo's daughter.

Citizens raise voice against Kashmiri Pandit's killing

Protests erupted in Jammu and Srinagar where the demonstrators demanded justice for the brutal killing and added that a permanent solution for Pakistan is required. They also mentioned that the deceased served the valley region and did not migrate.

"Makhan Lal Bindroo was a chemist shop owner who provided medicines to people and keep them alive. He was one of the oldest Kashmiri Pandits living here and never left. They killed him. They also killed a Muslim who was a transport business owner. Not only this, they also killed a street hawker from Bihar," said an SSDF member.

Meanwhile, an outcry was staged by the Kashmiri Pandit organisation in Jammu - Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS), and one of the protesters from there asserted,

"Since the peak period of COVID, Bindroo had been serving in Kashmir. The way ISI is carrying terrorist activities in Kashmir, we want one war on Pakistan and a permanent solution to this brutality."