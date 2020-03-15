'Congress Hasn't Received Any Resignation': Gujarat MLA Virjibhai Thummar

On Sunday, Gujarat Congress MLA Virjibhai Thummar refuted reports that two Congress MLAs had resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha election. Conceding that there were rumours to this effect, he maintained that Somabhai Patel, a legislator speculated to have resigned was still in touch with the Congress party. At the same time, he acknowledged that attempts to contact another MLA JV Kakadia had been unsuccessful. Subsequently, the Gujarat Assembly Speaker confirmed to Republic TV that 4 Congress MLAs in total had put in their papers. However, he did not reveal their identity.

Congress MLA Virjibhai Thummar remarked, "Rumours are rife but the party has not received any resignation. MLA Somabhai Patel was in touch with the Congress till yesterday. He might still be in touch with the party. I tried but could not contact JV Kakadia, another legislator.” He added, "This attempt by the BJP will prove to be disastrous for Gujarat.”

Read: Gujarat: 4 Congress MLAs Resign Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls, Confirms Speaker

Gujarat Congress MLA Virjibhai Thummar on reports of resignation by two party legislators: Rumours are rife but the party hasn't received any resignation. MLA Somabhai Patel was in touch with Congress till yesterday. I tried but couldn't contact JV Kakadia, another legislator. pic.twitter.com/zWiL0lJirh — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

Read: Trouble Mounts For Congress As Two MLAs From Gujarat Resign Ahead Of RS Elections

Rajya Sabha polls

As per the numerical strength of the political parties in the Gujarat Assembly, both Congress and BJP are set to win 2 Rajya Sabha seats each. However, in a surprise move, a third BJP candidate Narhari Amin filed his nomination too. Following this, the Congress party began shifting its MLAs to Rajasthan in batches reportedly fearing the possibility of horse-trading. Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki are the Congress nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat. The counting of votes will take place on March 26 itself after the voting concludes. Apart from the 4 seats in Gujarat, 51 other Rajya Sabha seats across 16 seats falling vacant in April 2020 will go to the polls.

Read: AICC Member Claims Gujarat Congress MLAs Divided In Rajya Sabha Elections Voting

Read: Turned Down RS Nomination Offer From Gujarat To Focus On Organisational Work: Rajeev Shukla