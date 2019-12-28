SDPI Leader Majeed Khan Reacts To Sedition Charges On His Party Members

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Majeed Khan has reacted on two of his party members being charged for sedition over the CAA protests. He said that he doesn't find any sedition in the act committed by his party leaders. He questioned why no FIR has been lodged against Union Minister Suresh Angadi for his statement of "guns are not kept for puja, but to shoot". Khan said he did not find his members' statements as provocative.

"The people were not informed of section 144 imposition hence they gathered and the police started lathi-charging the people," alleged Majeed Khan adding that his party has nothing to do with the anti-CAA protests and his party members did not participate in any protests.