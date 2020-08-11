From 'Karma Will Bite You' To 'One Of Our Own':Youth Congress Makes U-turn On Sachin Pilot

After the truce between warring camps in Rajasthan Congress, the Indian Youth Congress on Tuesday took a big u-turn on former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Following Pilot being sacked as the Deputy CM and Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Congress' youth wing IYC launched a tirade against him. Mentioning that he was made an MP, Union Minister and PCC president at a very young age, the IYC slammed the Tonk MLA for being "selfish and ungrateful".

Alleging that Pilot had played himself into BJP's hands due to his greed, it accused him of betraying the trust of people who voted Congress to power in the 2018 Assembly polls. Moreover, it also claimed that the former Rajasthan Deputy CM had facilitated the IT and ED raids on Congress leaders. However, in a change of heart earlier in the day, the Congress youth wing not only welcomed Pilot's return to the party fold but also stressed that he was always "one of them".

Pilot back in Congress fold

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief. While the Gehlot camp MLAs are holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel, the legislators belonging to the Pilot camp are staying at an undisclosed location. With the commencement of the Rajasthan Assembly session on August 14, hectic parlays were on to ensure the stability of the Congress government.

In a massive breakthrough, Pilot met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital on Monday. In an official statement, Congress revealed that the ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM expressed his grievances in detail and held a frank, open, and conclusive discussion. Furthermore, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party. A three-member committee shall be constituted to address the issues raised by the Pilot camp MLAs and reach an appropriate resolution.

