'Selfish & Ungrateful': Youth Congress Lambasts Sachin Pilot, Cites Posts Given By Party

On Tuesday, the Indian Youth Congress launched a scathing attack on Sachin Pilot hours after he was sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and PCC chief. Mentioning that he was made an MP, Union Minister and PCC president at a very young age, the youth wing of Congress slammed Pilot for being selfish and ungrateful. Alleging that Pilot had played himself into BJP's hands due to his greed, it accused him of betraying the trust of people who voted Congress to power in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Moreover, the IYC claimed that the former Rajasthan Deputy CM had facilitated the IT and ED raids on Congress leaders. While announcing his sacking earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Pilot and some other Congress MLAs of conspiring with BJP to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra accepted Gehlot's recommendation to sack Pilot and two other Ministers from the state Cabinet.

What Congress did for Sachin Pilot:



-Made MP at the age of 26

-Union Minister at the age of 32

-Rajasthan PCC President at age 36 -Deputy CM Rajasthan at age 40



How selfish and ungrateful can one be. — Youth Congress (@IYC) July 14, 2020

Selfishness and greed led Sachin Pilot play himself into the hands of BJP.



Abandoned principles, threw away the trust of the people who worked and voted him to power, even went to the extent of helping BJP attack Congress leaders with IT and ED raids.



Karma will bite you. pic.twitter.com/tXBrNE517Q — Youth Congress (@IYC) July 14, 2020

Political crisis in Rajasthan

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting. Moreover, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened earlier in the day. Amid his purported talks with BJP, Pilot is unwilling to back down from his demand of getting the CM's post according to sources.

