MoS G. Kishan Reddy Warns Against 'low Lying' Enemies Despite Reduction In Terror Attacks

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Friday said that India’s enemies internal and external may be lying low now due to unfavourable atmosphere but may strike at any time. Reddy also mentioned that they may be lying low now owing to the tough system at the helm of affairs making the atmosphere unfavourable. Reddy was speaking at the passing out parade of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the event Reddy said, "You are all aware, security dynamics of the nation are constantly changing. Ever since Narendra Modi government has taken over in 2014, we have adopted zero tolerance towards terrorism, Naxalism and any form of violence."

"You may all have noticed that there has been a significant and perceptible reduction in Naxal or terror induced violence. Reduction in a number of incidents does not mean that there are no internal or external enemies. They may be lying low now for the atmosphere is unfavourable with a tough system at the helm of affairs," he added.

'Overcome the nation’s enemies'

Reddy told the trainees that they can overcome the nation’s enemies by combining alertness and acumen. He said, "But they may strike anytime. Enemies of the nation may come with new ways to disrupt the progress. They are clever and crafty. They may even use modern technology, as we have seen in some of the instances in the past. You can undo them only when you combine your alertness with acumen. So don't think after stepping out of the academy, your study part will come to an end. In fact, it begins now. Learn about new technologies, the clever and crafty ways with which the enemy may surprise us."

"Uniformed personnel have always been the flag bearers of social change and in this direction, I am aware, CISF has always lead from the front for which all of you are worthy of my appreciation. It is said that a person can take on any adversity and emerge as a winner if he is ever ready for a challenge. As such the guiding force that enables you to achieve these heights is rightly held high on the fort wall “sadaiv tattler”. You will face many challenges in the line of your duty but remember that these are the challenges that will give you the strength to move forward," he stated.

