'Will Appeal To High Command Regarding KPCC President'; Karnataka Cong Leader Parameshwara

Former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that Congress has unanimously decided to appeal to the party high command regarding the appointment of the KPCC President and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the state. His remarks are followed by a meeting of the senior party leaders that was held at Parameshwara's residence.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "We have decided to gather the opinion of senior leaders regarding the selection of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and opposition leaders. We will appeal to the high command regarding the same. The party will decide its next course of action."

Adding that the Congress leaders discussed the current political scenario in the state, Parameshwara said, "We held a meeting to reiterate that we are not confused and we all are together."

"There has been no personal discussion on who should be the president," he said.

Earlier, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had tendered their resignation from their respective posts owning moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the recent by-polls.

Muniyappa ready to lead KPCC, cites loyalty

Former Union Minister K H Muniyappa on Monday threw his hat into the ring to fill the post of Karnataka Congress President, highlighting seniority and loyalty. He however said that he would abide by the party high command's decision, being a "disciplined soldier" of the Congress.

"I'm among the seniors in the Congress party; a few seniors and parliament members have suggested my name. Sonia Gandhi (AICC President)and Rahul Gandhi (senior party leader) will decide," the senior party leader said. Speaking to Reporters in Delhi, he said if the high command gives him an opportunity, he was ready to take up the responsibility and work for the party.

(With Inputs from ANI)