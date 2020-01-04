Karnataka BJP MLA Threatens Muslims, Warns Them Against Attending Anti-CAA Protest

Amid nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and BJP's outreach program for allaying fears against the CAA, a BJP MLA on Saturday has threatened Muslims. Threatening the Muslims against participating in anti-CAA protests, he has said that opposing the new Citizenship Act will not be good for them. He has added that they will have to face serious repercussions.

"It's just a caution for those who are protesting against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). We are 80 per cent and you (Muslims) are 18 per cent. Imagine what will happen if we take charge," MLA Somashekar Reddy told a gathering on Friday.

"Beware of the majority when you live in this country. This is our country. If you want to live here, you will have to, like the Australian Prime Minister said, follow the country's traditions," he added. He said: "So, I warn you that CAA and NRC are made by Modi and Amit Shah. If you will go against these acts, it won't be good." The MLA further said, "If you wish, you can go to Pakistan. We don't have any issues. Intentionally, we would not send you. If you will act as enemies, we should also react like enemies," he said.

Anti-CAA protest

After the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, nationwide protest began opposing the Act. It took a massive turn after Delhi Police allegedly used brutal force against the Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Act on December 15. As the nationwide anger grew on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those protesting should read the Act. He also claimed that there had been no discussion on a nationwide NRC, despite Home Minister Amit Shah stating at several occasion that the government is committed towards a pan-India NRC.

Meanwhile, after the Act was passed, Section 144 was imposed in Assam, Tripura, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, there has been an internet shutdown in some areas. Videos of protest going violent and Police brutality has also emerged in from various places. The Opposition has called for several rallies and strikes demanding a roll-back of the Act. While more than 21 people have reportedly died in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Mangalore and 4 in Assam, Police have detained several others. The protest still continues even as the BJP government has decided for an outreach program from January 1 to January 15 to spread awareness about the amended Act.

(with ANI inputs)

