'Not The Time For Language Of Provocation And Revenge': Deve Gowda On Indo-China Conflict

Amid the outrage over China after the martyrdom of 20 brave Indian soldiers in Galwan valley and the nationwide call for the boycott of Chinese goods, Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda has called the nationalistic sentiment "rhetoric", and asked it "to be toned down", adding that it is "not the time for language of provocation and revenge". Ahead of the all-party meeting in the light of the India-China violent faceoff, Deve Gowda took to Twitter to release a statement consisting of a list of recommendations to the Central government though the letter was not directly addressed to the government.

My statement on the India-China Border issue in the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s meeting with opposition leaders. pic.twitter.com/wYTu4sI6LO — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) June 19, 2020

Nationalistic rhetoric should be toned down

"In order to ensure we do not escalate matters, I sincerely urge that nationalistic rhetoric should be toned down. This is not the time for language of provocation and revenge," Gowda said on Friday.

He urged that a senior serving military officer and a senior serving diplomat should make a detailed presentation to opposition leaders about the prevailing situation on the ground.

Targeting the media, he said that the information available to the opposition is through media, "and it cannot be always trusted as accurate". He also said that media outlets are spreading fake information and cheap rhetoric endangering the lives of soldiers and diplomatic staff.

He also said that there have been efforts in recent times to politicise armed forces, seemingly hinting towards the Centre over its statements of giving a free hand to the armed forces to protect the sovereignty of the country given the government's decision to allow the surgical strike and the airstrike in Pakistan gaining widespread recognition among the masses. "That is dangerous," he said.

Surprisingly, he also advised his colleagues and broadly other opposition leaders "not to use intemperate language", saying that this was an hour for co-operation. Stating that there is a feeling among the citizens that the nation is engulfed by hostile countries, he urged the political leadership to ensure that such anxiety is quelled with proper information.

"The government should also not encourage reactionary language of economic boycott. its implications are deep. We should here be guided by pragmatism," Gowda said in conclusion of the letter that he put up on Twitter.

