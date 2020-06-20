Galwan Valley Clash: Nadda Slams Cong For 'Demoralising Army With It's Limited Knowledge'

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress for questioning the Central government over the Galwan Valley face-off and said that the opposition party leaders are breaking down the morale of Indian Army soldiers by tweeting with their "limited knowledge". This comes after Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi in his tweet on Saturday, asked why were the Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan faceoff between India and China.

Speaking at the Rajasthan Jam Samvad Rally accused Congress leader of breaking down the morale of the Army, adding that a language by a person shows the values of their family.

"When our Army is deployed at Galwan Valley Congress leaders are tweeting and breaking down their morale. They are asking why soldiers went unarmed. This exposes their limited knowledge. Are they not aware of international agreements?" Nadda said.

"You are demoralising the security forces. Your language! Use of language by a person shows the values of their family. These are not the values of our country. You did not even respect your Prime Minister and tear apart his government's ordinance," he added.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16 during an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Nadda further spoke about the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Modi to discuss India and China border issue and said when the whole country is standing with the Prime Minister, then Congress party is asking what happened and how it happened.

Rahul Gandhi questions govt

A day after an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress chief once again took to Twitter and accused the Prime Minister of surrendering the Indian territory to Chinese aggression. In his tweet on Saturday, he asked why were the Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan faceoff between India and China. Even as he was given a lesson on peace and tranquility treaties between the two countries by EAM S Jaishankar when he raised the question on 'unarmed soldiers', Rahul Gandhi has now demanded specifics about the location where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during the faceoff.

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.



If the land was Chinese:

1. Why were our soldiers killed?

2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020

PM Modi: 'No one has entered India's borders'

Asserting that China is not on Indian soil, PM Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. He had then called an all-party meeting to brief all political parties on the situation on the LAC.

