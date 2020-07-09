'How Much Is China Within Our Borders Still?' Asks Congress Amid De-escalation, RGF Probe 

Congress has once again raised questions on the Centre over the Chinese aggression along the LAC. This time Congress leader Manish Tewari has taken to Twitter to cast aspersions on the Centre over its stand on the India-China order conflict, even as the Chinese Army and Indian Army have come to a consensus for disengagement and the Chinese Army has pulled back by approximately 2 km at Patrolling Point 15.

1.China occupied Indian Territory & moving back



2.Whose territory did India occupy that it is pulling back?



3.Buffer Zones on Indian Territory in Galwan Valley legitimise China’s land Grab doctrine -10 Miles Forward & 6 Miles back.



How much is China within our borders still? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 9, 2020

This comes in continuation of the Congress' retaliation to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) after it formed an inter-ministerial panel to probe the alleged violations done by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and other Congress-linked trusts, specifically in relation to the Congress' dealings with China. On July 8 as well, Tewari lambasted the Centre calling the probe against the RGF and other organisations as "illegal, arbitrary & Malafide action".

MHA on Wednesday formed an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged violation of various legal provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Income Tax Act, FCRA and others by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. The MHA spokesperson on Tuesday said that Special Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) will head the committee.

BJP National President JP Nadda in June alleged that Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the UPA regime. Nadda said that during the UPA regime, funds from PMNRF which is public money were diverted into a "family-run foundation" which is chaired by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. Nadda called the diversion of public money to RGF not only a "brazen fraud" but also a "big betrayal of the people of India".

While the Centre is digging deep into the alleged Congress diversion of public funds and the donations, Congress is seemingly trying to bring the attention back to India-China border dispute even as both the Indian Army and Chinese Army have achieved consensus through Military level talks to disengage along and retreat for one to two km from the disputed area in eastern Ladakh.

Since the border along the LAC is not demarcated, both the Chinese and Indian Army has had disputes but with both claiming the territories as their own. However, with the recent military-level talks after the violent faceoff in the Galwan valley, both the troops have agreed to move back its armies. Besides, Indian and Chinese armies are expected to carry out a joint verification to assess the implementation of the disengagement process once the dismantling of temporary infrastructure and withdrawal of troops by China is completed.