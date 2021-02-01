Gautam Gambhir Lauds Union Budget 2021; Avers It 'will Pave Way For Economic Recovery'

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday hailed the Union Budget 2021-22 remarking that it would 'pave the way for economic recovery' in the country. Gambhir also asserted that this year's budget was a budget for the 'inclusive development & welfare' of every section of society and a budget for a 'self-reliant India.'

A budget which will pave the way for economic recovery, ensure inclusive development & welfare of every section of society! A budget for a self reliant India! #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 1, 2021

Union Budget 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Annual Budget in Parliament on Monday - India's first paperless budget, focusing on six pillars under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' - Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, Finance Minister has also focused on asset monetization, fiscal deficit etc.

In the first post-COVID budget, FM Sitharaman allocated a whopping 2.83 lakh crores - a 137% hike for the Health sector, introducing a Centre-sponsored Health system - PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years in addition to the National Health Mission. Other major points of focus in this year's budget are the 'National Monetization Pipeline' which covered key state assets to be monetised, strategic disinvestment several PSUs, increased FDI limit from 49% to 74%, disinvestment, infrastructure, agriculture, fiscal deficit, and direct taxes.

While discussing the budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked how the budget been presented amid unprecedented circumstances and showcased India's confidence to the world. "We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for our youth, a new high to human resources, develop new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology and bring new reforms with this Budget," PM Narendra Modi said.

