Gehlot Discusses Rajasthan Guv's Letter On Law & Order After Demanding Assembly Session

In a late-night cabinet meeting on Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot discussed the six points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling an assembly session, sources said. The meeting was held at the chief minister's residence which lasted for nearly two and a half hours, as per sources. The governor had earlier sought a reply on the six points from the state government, including about the reason to call a session of the Assembly for a floor test. The cabinet note to the governor is likely to be forwarded on Saturday, the sources said.

Gehlot's threat

On Friday, Chief Minister Gehlot alleged that Centre is pressurising Governor Kalraj Mishra to not allow assembly session in the state. Revealing that he had demanded assembly session to prove his majority in the House, Gehlot said that even after repeated requests, Governor Kalraj Mishra has not responded. Moreover, Gehlot issued a threat to the Governor saying that if he doesn't allow the session, people of the state might gherao the Raj Bhavan and he would not take responsibility for any such incident. Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot also held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan to press for an assembly session.

Rajasthan Governor 'hurt' at CM's remark

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra wrote to Chief MinisterGehlot, asking him to explain his warning on the possibility of people gheraoing the Raj Bhavan. Lamenting that Gehlot gave a political spin to his constitutional decision, Mishra asserted that he was well within his rights to examine the proposal pertaining to the special Assembly session. According to the Governor, the Rajasthan CM made the contentious remarks even before he could consult experts.

Mishra contended that Gehlot's refusal to guarantee the safety of the Governor depicted a very poor picture of the law and order situation in the state. Further taunting the Rajasthan CM, the Governor questioned him on the agency to be approached for his protection. Maintaining that he had not heard such a statement by any CM in his entire political career, he observed that the MLAs sitting on dharna could set a wrong precedent.

