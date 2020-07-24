Congress To Stage Sit-in Protest Against BJP In All Party Offices In Rajasthan On Saturday

As Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his MLAs 'gherao' Raj Bhawan demanding Assembly session be called, state Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, on Friday, has announced that all Congress workers will stage a sit-in protest at all district offices against BJP. Currently, CM Gehlot and his supporting MLAs have refused to vacate from Raj Bhawan till Governor Kalraj Mishra allows to call an Assembly session. Mishra has maintained that he cannot permit calling an Assembly session yet as the matter is sub judicial and is mulling legal options.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Update: Gehlot, MLAs gherao Raj Bhawan; demand Assembly session

Congress calls for a sit-in protest

Ashok Gehlot & MLAs refuse to budge till Assembly called; ED reveals SOG-Fairmont links

Rajasthan HC orders status quo, Gehlot threatens Guv

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan High Court has said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. Moreover, it has made the Centre a party to the proceedings. The Supreme Court is set to hear the Speaker's plea challenging the HC's decision on Monday.

Meanwhile, pressuring the Governor to convene the Assembly, Gehlot said, "We all are heading towards Raj Bhavan, we will make a request to the Governor. Please listen to your conscience and then make a decision without any external pressure. If not, it is possible the people of the state will come out to gherao the Raj Bhavan, then it is not our responsibility". BJP has slammed this coercive move by Congress, terming it 'goondagardi'.

CM Gehlot insists Governor convene assembly session on July 27; Guv seeking legal opinion

Rajasthan tussle

The final straw for Sachin Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 104 MLAs' support, the Congress also issued disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly.

Rajasthan HC impleads Centre in Pilot's plea; orders status quo on Speaker's action

Moreover, the Rajasthan SOG has arrested 3 people in connection to the 'leaked tapes' produced by Congress featuring MLAs discussing money transaction with BJP leaders, filed an FIR naming BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat, Pilot camp MLAs- Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwar Lal and is hunting for Pilot camp MLAs to collect voice samples for the same. Pilot, who is in Delhi now, has been sacked by the Congress as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet ministry. Though Pilot has maintained he will not join BJP, he is mum as to his future recourse.