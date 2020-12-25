Gehlot Rejects PM's Charge Against Opposition, Claims 'Centre Blocking State's Farm Bills'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the opposition is misguiding the farmers over the three agrarian laws. Alleging that the Union government had no sympathy for farmers protesting on the streets for a month, he contended that the reputation of the leadership was at stake. Terming the protest as "spontaneous", Gehlot mentioned that it is aimed at stopping the impending destruction for the farmers.

Moreover, the senior Congress leader lamented that the Rajasthan Governor was not acting on the bills passed in the state Assembly to negate the impact of the farm laws. He was referring to the passage of Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020 on November 2. Additionally, Gehlot claimed that there is no real democracy in the country at the moment.

किसान ठण्ड के अंदर बैठे हुए हैं, लेकिन परवाह ही नहीं है, इतनी संवेदनहीनता नहीं होनी चाहिए। प्रतिष्ठा तो जनता की होती है, जनता की प्रतिष्ठा कायम रहेगी तो नेता की प्रतिष्ठा कायम रहेगी, सरकार की प्रतिष्ठा कायम रहेगी। आज जनता की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी हुई है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 25, 2020

केंद्र द्वारा बनाये गये कृषि कानूनों में पब्लिक इंट्रेस्ट में हमने जो संशोधन किये उसे भारत सरकार को समझना चाहिए।

केंद्र द्वारा बनाये गये कृषि कानूनों में 3 संशोधन विधेयक, 5 एकड़ तक जमीन वाले किसानों की जमीन को कुर्की से बचाने वाले विधेयक को राज्यपाल महोदय आगे भेज ही नहीं रहे हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 25, 2020

PM Modi allays concerns over farm laws

Earlier in the day, PM Modi released the installment of PM-KISAN worth over Rs.18,000 crore to 9 crore farmer families via video conferencing. On this occasion, he lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government for the non-implementation of the PM-KISAN scheme in West Bengal. He accused the state government of harming the interest of the farmers in the process of settling political scores with the Centre. During the address, PM Modi explained the significance of the new farm laws.

Reiterating that the Minimum Support Price and the APMC system will continue, he lashed out at the opposition for spreading misconceptions among the farmers. Citing that APMCs don't exist in Kerala, he also slammed the Left Front government for opposing the agrarian laws. Extending an olive branch to the protesting farmers, the PM asserted that the Centre was ready to talk as long as the discussion is based on facts.

