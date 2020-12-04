GHMC Polls: Amit Shah, MoS Reddy Laud BJP's Performance; Aver 'this Is Just The Beginning'

Reacting to BJP's impressive performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday thanked the people of Telangana for reposting faith in PM Modi's leadership. Congratulating BJP President JP Nadda and BJP's Telangana Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Shah applauded the hard work of the party workers which had managed to show results in the civic polls.

Gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in PM @NarendraModi led BJP’s Politics of Development.



Congratulations to Shri @JPNadda ji and Shri @bandisanjay_bjp for BJP’s astounding performance in GHMC.



I applaud the hard work of our karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2020

MoS G Kishan Reddy also congratulated the Telanaga Unit of the BJP hoping that the candidates served the people of the state to the best of their ability. He also called the GHMC results 'a beginning of a bright future' for the state and the saffron party.

Hearty congrats to all @BJP4Telangana Candidates who won #GHMCElections.



May you all serve our people to the best of your abilities.



My gratitude to all voters & party workers who worked to realise this day.



This is just the beginning of a bright future for the State & Party. pic.twitter.com/DkQKXDMZy5 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 4, 2020

GHMC Results

Counting of the votes has been completed in 146 of the 150 wards municipal body out of which the TRS has won 56 seats, AIMIM 42, BJP 46 and the Congress 2. With the BJP managing to make inroads into the local body, celebrations broke out at the saffron party's office. Counting in 4 wards is still underway. Ballot papers were used for the poll and consequently, the results are likely to be known only in the evening or in the night.

Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

