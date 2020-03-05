Congress, BJP Clash Over Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Riot-affected Areas In Delhi

Congress spokesperson PL Punia has stated that K Suresh's statement has been framed differently and defending the latter, added that he had not made any controversial remarks. On Wednesday, during the visit to the riot-affected areas in New Delhi, Suresh said that the Congress party was under 'tremendous pressure' to visit the areas.

READ: 'No One Has Benefitted,' Says Rahul Gandhi After Visting Riot-affected Brijpuri In Delhi

Politics over Gandhi's visit

Punia also defended Rahul Gandhi's visit to the riot areas in the national capital and said that it was not political in nature and that it was to promote peace and harmony and simultaneously attacked Amit Shah saying that the Home Minister is absent from the Parliament and is looking like an unconcerned person.

Punia took a dig at the Prime Minister and said that he just wants to focus on his 'mann ki baat' but does not want to discuss the Delhi riots, which claimed 47 lives.

READ: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi And Congress' 'political Tourism' To Riot-affected Areas In Delhi

BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on the other hand, stated that Gandhi's visit encouraged 'political tourism' and the party was trying to destroy peace.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders visited the violence-affected areas to take stock of the situation. "What is being done here, the way India is being divided and burnt, it is not causing any good to Bharat Mata. See this school (Arun Modern Public School). This is India's future. It has been burnt and destroyed by hate and violence. Hate and violence are enemies of development," Gandhi told reporters after visiting Brijpuri in violence-hit northeast Delhi.

Whenever violence takes place in our national capital, it hurts our reputation globally. The values which are India's strengths - brotherhood, unity and love - they have been burnt here. Our reputation has been burnt here. This is a time of grief. Everyone will have to work together with love to move ahead," he added.

READ: Insisting On Govt To Discuss Delhi Violence In House, Says Rahul Gandhi

WATCH: SHOCKING Delhi Riot Video Shows Violent Mob Cornering Outnumbered Police & Injuring Them