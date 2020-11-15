Congress Attacks PM Modi For Celebrating Diwali With Army, Calls Him 'impersonator'

Congress has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Rajasthan's Longewala post to celebrate Diwali this year with Indian Army Jawans. Tariq Anwar, who is the grand old party's General Secretary and In charge of Kerala and Lakshadweep, called PM Modi an impersonator (Behrupiya) while taking a swipe on the prime minister's visit to soldiers on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday.

"The country has seen a lot of Prime Ministers, but for the first time, India has got a multi-faceted Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is an expert in taking the various forms as per his convenience and when the opportunity is ripe. Sometimes as Tea vendor (Chai Wala), sometimes a boss wearing a suit of Rs 10 lakh, sometimes a watchman (Chaukidaar), sometimes a master-servant (Pradhan Sevak), sometimes a sadhu and sometimes military soldier. Wow! Modi Ji, no match for you," The Congress General Secretary tweeted in Hindi.

देश ने बहुत सारे प्रधानमंत्री देखे हैं,परन्तु पहली बार भारत को एक बहरूपिया प्रधानमंत्री मिला है।प्रधान मंत्री मौका अनुकूल रूप धारण करने में माहिर हैं।कभी चाय वाला,तो कभी 10 लाख का सूट पहनकर साहब,कभी चौकीदार,तो कभी प्रधान सेवक,कभी साधु तो कभी फौजी जवान।वाह!मोदी जी आप का जवाब नहीं। pic.twitter.com/ep0BM6ThR4 — Tariq Anwar (@itariqanwar) November 15, 2020

Following the tradition that he started since becoming the prime minister in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to spend his Diwali with soldiers. The Prime Minister met the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and lauded their efforts while protecting the country. For seven straight years, the prime minister has visited Indian Army personnel posted in the line of duty to honour the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces in service of the nation.

Here is how PM Modi celebrated his Diwali after becoming the prime minister:

2014 -- visited Siachen which is said to be the world's highest battlefield.

2015 -- visited Khasa Army Headquarters at Amritsar to pay homage to the martyrdom of soldiers of 1965 war.

2016 -- visited ITBP personnel at remote and strategic areas in Himachal Pradesh, at the India-China border.

2017 -- visited soldiers posted at the forward areas of LOC in Jammu and Kashmir.

2018 -- visited ITBP Jawans at India-China border, Harshil in Uttarakhand.

2019 -- visited soldier's stationed in J&K's Rajouri district after the abrogation of article 370.

This Diwali, PM Modi addressed the nation from Longewala post and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian forces. Addressing the Armed forces, the Prime Minister congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season. PM Modi also laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers of the Armed Forces who lost their lives on the line of duty. Furthermore, while celebrating Diwali, PM Modi was also seen distributing sweets among the soldiers of the BSF in Longewala. In his address, PM Modi reiterated that the nation will not compromise with its interests and credited the soldiers for the repute and stature of India. He also sent a strong message to Pakistan as the hostile neighbour has resorted to unprovoked shelling on the eve of Diwali, with a befitting retaliation by the Indian Army.

