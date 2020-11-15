J&K Congress Chief Reveals Gupkar Alliance To Contest DDC Polls 'together'

Ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) polls, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir announced that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will contest the polls together to 'defeat' those who had forcibly implemented laws against the wishes of the citizens.

After attending a meeting at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar, Mir revealed that the 'final touches' of seat-sharing had been discussed, and by and large parties were 'satisfied.' The PAGD includes mainstream Kashmiri parties like National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference, CPI(M) and recently-inducted Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

"Today Farooq Saab (Farooq Abdullah) called the meeting to give final touches to the seat-sharing, and by and large we are satisfied. In politics, there is nothing that is 100 per cent satisfactory, but the peaceful environment in which the whole arrangement has been finalized, gives us hope that all the parties in the alliance of will try to defeat those who've been forcefully implementing Acts and laws in UT and policies which don't seem to be in favour of people here," said Mir after the meeting called at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar.

National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah while discussing the upcoming polls stated that while the seat-sharing was not a matter of concern, it was important to 'slap BJP out of power.' "It doesn't matter how many seats one gets, People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration stays, and hopefully we'll win the election. Despite the government's pull, the Alliance did not break. This is a matter of Article 360 and of people. We did our work and maintained the unity, now it's the duty of people of slap BJP out of power," said Shah.

DDC Elections in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner KK Sharma has issued the first notification for conducting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in 20 districts of the Union Territory. The elections are significant as it is the first electoral move from New Delhi after the abrogation of Article 370. Delimitation had been done for the constituencies and 280 DDCs have been identified across the UT for undertaking the elections, with 14 DDC constituencies in each district. The DDC elections will be conducted in eight phases between November 28 and December 19. Counting of votes will take place on December 22.

(with inputs from ANI)

