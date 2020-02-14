Gopal Rai: "AAP Set To Expand All Over Country, Will Fight Local Body Elections"

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) will be convening a meeting with leaders from all States in order to discuss plans to expand the party across the country. The meeting is reported to take place on Sunday.

AAP's expansion

Speaking to PTI, AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the party wants to expand across the country and thus going to take multiple steps to move in that direction. Rai said that one of the early plans is to compete for the local body elections across the country and also conduct a nationwide campaign to highlight its "positive nationalism" as against BJP's "negative nationalism".

"The agenda of Sunday's meeting is to expand our organisation at the national level by including volunteers in large numbers and building party cadre across the country. We will reach out to people through this campaign and make them volunteers in large numbers. The party will contest elections of all local bodies across the country. AAP will fight upcoming local bodies elections in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat."

The party is clearly looking to take maximum advantage at the back of a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections which saw the party win 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly, allowing AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal become the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time.

Kejriwal will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Sunday, February 16 at the Ram Lila Maidan. Unlike the previous swearing-in ceremonies, no Chief Minister or political leaders from other states will be part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony, said a senior party leader on Thursday.

Kejriwal has invited only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the event and justifying the decision to invite-only Delhi based politicians, Rasi said, "No Chief Minister or political leader from other States will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi. Kejriwal will take the oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership."

