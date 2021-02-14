Gujarat Civic Polls: AAP's Sisodia Blasts Congress; Says It Fights Polls To Help BJP Win

Ahead of elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Bhavnagar - that will be held on February 21, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday alleged the Congress fights elections to help BJP win, and asserted the main contest in the upcoming local body polls in Gujarat is between the ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Besides, polls to various other municipalities, district panchayats, and taluka panchayats in Gujarat will be held on February 28.

While speaking to the media in Surat, Sisodia claimed the people of Gujarat are looking at the AAP as a "strong political alternative" and with a hope to defeat the BJP, which has ruled various local bodies in the state for more than two decades.

"I am happy to see the contest in the local body polls in Gujarat is between the BJP and AAP. People want to give a chance to Kejriwal's politics after looking at his governance in Delhi," Sisodia said.

AAP to contest Gujarat Civic Polls

The AAP has fielded 154 candidates for the elections to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), which will go to polls along with five other civic bodies on February 21. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting for the first time on all seats in the elections to local bodies in Gujarat, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on February 21 and 28. The "guarantee card" for voters of Ahmedabad which was released on Wednesday, lays emphasis on areas like education, health, tax, parking, and public transport, culture and sports, environment, public amenities, and others. AAP's leaders from Delhi have been campaigning aggressively for the elections to the municipal corporations, with Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh recently holding roadshows and addressing the public in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot.

