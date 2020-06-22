Gujarat Govt Seeks HC's Nod To Allow Ahmedabad Rath Yatra After SC's Nod To Puri

After the Supreme Court allowed Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, the Gujarat government on Monday, will file a petition in the Gujarat High Court seeking allowing the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Previously, the Ahmedabad Jagannath temple authorities decided to move the chariot of the deity within the premises of the religious structure on Tuesday. The Gujarat HC too had stayed the yatra after the SC's order staying the yatra.

No regular Rath Yatra, chariot to move within temple premises

Gujarat seeks allowing Rath yatra

Supreme Court has allowed organisation of #RathYatra with certain restrictions in Odisha. Keeping this in mind, Gujarat Govt has decided to file a petition in Gujarat High Court to seek permission to hold the yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad too: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani pic.twitter.com/oSQiN0jZoD — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Puri put under complete lockdown till Wednesday after SC allows Jagannath Rath Yatra

Ahmedabad yatra inside premises

On Sunday, Chief priest of the Lord Jagannath Temple, Mahant Dilip Dasji Maharaj said that the 143rd Rath Yatra will not be taken out on its usual route. "There is a possibility of spread of infection if the procession is taken out. "In view of the high court order, it has been decided to organise the 143rd procession at a small level- only within the temple premises. Keeping this in mind, mangla aarti and other rituals will be held like every year," he said.

SC allows Rath Yatra

Revoking its stay order on the Puri Yatra, the Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde allowed the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra only in Puri under certain conditions. He asked the Centre, the state government, and the Temple committee to work in tandem to conduct the Rath Yatra. Moreover, the apex court emphasised that there would be no compromise on the health of people amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Puri has been put on complete lockdown for 48 hours in preparation, setting a set of conditions for holding the festival amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Supreme Court allows Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place in Puri with restrictions

Gujarat HC stays Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra

Following the SC, the Gujarat High Court on Saturday ordered stay on holding of annual Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on coronavirus concerns. The HC stayed the procession in view of the prevailing situation arising out of the coronavirus after the state government informed that the yatra covers a route of around 18 km and approximately 7-8 lakh people will participate in it. The Hgh Court expressed shock at the government granting permission to the yatra in May, amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu govt imposes lockdown on Madurai and nearby districts from June 24