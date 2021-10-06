Harish Rawat Extends Support To Navjot Sidhu's 'great Decision' Of Marching To Lakhimpur

Amid the ongoing tensions over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress leader Harish Rawat extended his support to Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has threatened to march to the Lakhimpur Kheri district if Priyanka Gandhi Vadram who was detained in Sitapur is not released. Sidhu has also demanded the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Misra's son.

Extending his support, Rawat wrote on Twitter, "Navjot Ji this is a great decision. Congratulations, this is the Congress we need. I shall too join you in your mass movement to Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur".

Navjot ji this is a great decision. Congratulations, this is the Congress we need. I shall too join you in your mass movement to Lakhimpur kheeri and Sitapur.#किसान_एकता_जिंदाबाद@INCIndia @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @sherryontopp @CHARANJITCHANNI https://t.co/Tc3YUOlS3v — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) October 5, 2021

Navjot Sidhu had tweeted, "If by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of Farmers is not arrested, and our leader Priyanka Gandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri! (sic)"

Priyanka Gandhi arrested by UP Police

An FIR was registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 10 others including Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu for "disturbing peace". As per sources, the Congress leader was taken into custody under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Reportedly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained at the PAC guest house in Sitapur. She is likely to be produced before a magistrate soon, sources said.

Congress demand Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's release

Earlier on October 5, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel staged a protest at Lucknow airport after not being allowed to leave the airport. CM Baghel wanted to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been detained by the police. On October 4, the Chhattisgarh CM was denied entry into Lakhimpur.

On October 4, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on behalf of the Congress party, staged a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Sidhu along with other Congress leaders and workers held party flags and shouted slogans against the BJP's decision to block 'political tourism'. Navjot Sidhu was also detained by the Punjab Police.

(Image: PTI)