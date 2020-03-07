COVOID-19:Harsh Vardhan Calls Congs' Attack On PM 'petty',says 'rise Above Cheap Gimmicks'

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday slammed the Congress for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Coronavirus preparedness in India.Taking to Twitter, he stated that it was Congress' Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's 'pettiness' to take a dig at PM Modi. Further backing the Prime Minister, the Union Health minister stated that his team will do everything to protect the people of the country.

In another tweet, he added, "Shocking that Gandhi family chooses to demoralise the country at a time when the world has come together to collectively fight this global crisis!"

Taking a dig at Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji ,who’s personally monitoring the situation on an hourly basis,is proof of pettiness of @INCIndia & #SoniaGandhi .Rise above cheap gimmicks @RahulGandhi !And grieve not ! Mr Modi’s team shall not leave a stone unturned to protect our ppl — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 6, 2020

Congress takes a dig at PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, the Congress posted a picture saying "The economy may suffer a financial loss of over 348 million. What is the BJP government going to do about this?"

They further added, "BJP's attitude on the Coronavirus is "do nothing". The Prime Minister and the entire BJP government are completely careless about the health of the countrymen."

Coronavirus cases rise in India

According to reports, around 31 people have been tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus in India. According to the Health Minister, out of these 16 were Italian Nationals. They have been sent to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla. Following this, two more cases have come to light, including an employee of Paytm.

The infected persons also include six family members of the Delhi man who was infected with coronavirus who were also tested positive for the virus that has killed more than 3,000 people globally so far.

