Harsimrat Badal Slams Kejriwal's 'cheap Publicity' On Farm Laws; Shows Govt's Notification

Slamming Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his 'cheap publicity', ex-Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday, asked 'Whom are you trying to fool?'. Pointing out that the Kejriwal government had notified the Centre's Farm Laws on November 23, Badal said that by 'tearing its copies in Vidhan Sabha', Kejriwal had done a 'truly shameful act'. The 70-seat Assembly, where AAP has 62 seats, passed a resolution against the farm laws with all AAP MLAs tearing the Centre's Farm Laws. Badal had quit the Modi cabinet over the Farm Laws, with Akali Dal quitting NDA.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's cases nears 1 crore-mark; recoveries close to 95 lakhs

Badal to Kejriwal: 'Who are you fooling?'

Whom are you trying to fool Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal? Have mercy on the #farmers sitting in biting cold on your doorstep. Don’t insult them by being the 1st to notify the hated #FarmLaws & now tearing their copies in the Vidhan Sabha for cheap publicity. A truly shameful act! pic.twitter.com/DXDOIFRYmd — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) December 17, 2020

Kejriwal & all AAP MLAs tear copies of Centre's Farm Laws; pass resolution against them

Kejriwal tears Farm Laws' copies

In the Delhi Assembly, CM Arvind Kejriwal tore copies of the Centre's Farm Laws while debating a resolution against the farm laws. Urging the Central government to not 'become worse than the British', Kejriwal noted that 20 farmers have died since the protests started 22 days ago. Kejriwal questioned Centre's outreach, asking 'Is it a benefit?'.

On Monday, as instructed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP cadres and the party chief himself sat on a day-long hunger strike from 8 AM to 5 PM, in support of the farmers' protests. The Delhi CM has maintained that the Centre should withdraw the three contentious farm laws introduced and also asserted that the Union Government should 'shun its arrogance'. Kejriwal has also slammed the statements made by several Union Ministers alleging the presence of 'anti-national' elements in the ongoing farmers' agitation. AAP has also alleged that the new laws were only for the 'benefit of capitalists'.

Amit Shah chairs key meet over farmers' protest; Tomar, Sitharaman & Goyal in the huddle

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter highlighting the Farm Laws' benefits, proposing the amendments. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has offered to form a panel to facilitate the talks with farms to stop the protests and remove the blockade to Delhi highways. Punjab is the only state which has passed farms negating the Centre's laws.

3 TMC Netas quit from state bodies after Suvendu Adhikari's exit; BJP throws 'nephew' jibe