KP Maurya Calls Shaheen Bagh A 'drama', Says India Will Not Tolerate Such A 'conspiracy'

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, KP Maurya slammed the never-ending Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi calling it a 'drama.' KP Maurya stated that Shaheen Bagh was part of a 'conspiracy' against the country. Previously as well BJP leader KP Maurya had called for strict action against Shaheen Bagh coordinator Sharjeel Imam and targeted the Opposition over Shaheen Bagh protests.

"Shaheen Bagh is a nautanki (drama). It should be ended now. It is a part of a conspiracy. India will not tolerate such a conspiracy against the country," he said.

Recent events regarding Shaheen Bagh have raised questions over its credibility and the opposition's political involvement behind the protest. Recently, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya had tweeted a video in which activist Teesta Setalvad was seen 'tutoring' the women of Shaheen Bagh ahead of the SC appointed interlocutors' arrival. Before that as well, in a video accessed by Republic TV, former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam was seen instigating Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to "cut off Assam from India.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India," he had said.

Shaheen Bagh Protests

The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Supreme Court had on Monday appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran and former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to go and talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh area to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site. The apex court has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24.

