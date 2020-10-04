Hathras Horror: BSP Demands CBI Probe Of To Be Under Supreme Court Judge's Supervision

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday has demanded that the CBI investigation of the Hathras case should be under the supervision of a Supreme Court Judge. Speaking to ANI, BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that CBI inquiry was demanded into the incident by BSP supremo Mayawati and she wants the investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court Judge.

"I think they should bring in the clause to appoint Supreme Court Judge so that the parents, the people and the society at large be assured that there will be a fair enquiry and the guilty will be punished with iron hands," Bhadoria said.

READ | Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Hathras incident

BSP National Spokesperson further said "that there is anger all across the country against the Hathras rape, subsequently leading to her death and even the body not being given to her parents for cremation. Therefore, people in this country are very angry with the Uttar Pradesh Government, more particularly with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath".

Mayawati Urges SC For Suo Moto Cognizance

On Wednesday, BSP supremo Mayawati had suggested that the Supreme Court should take suo moto cognizance of the Hathras incident and should take appropriate action. Her reaction came after the family of the deceased victim alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent.

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe into Hathras case amid nationwide outrage

UP CM transfers Hathras case to CBI

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the Hathras case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Announcing this move in a tweet, the office of Chief Minister said the CM has decided to hand over the entire investigation into the Hathras case to the CBI so that all aspects related to the case are investigated thoroughly. The Chief Minister has ordered the suspension of five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the midnight funeral. A 3-member SIT is currently probing the case and will submit its report within a week.

READ | SHOCKER: BJP MLA states 'parents must teach value to girls', while opining on Hathras case

The Hathras case

Reports until Friday stated that the 19-year-old woman had been gangraped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi last Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue. She succumbed at around 3 am on Tuesday. The case is currently the subject of a huge amount of protest, with political parties also involved. The UP government has filed a FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence on Sunday morning.

The autopsy report said the cause of death of the victim was trauma due to a neck injury and didn't mention rape, following which the UP ADG had contended the same. Videos of the victim's mother as well as the original complaint say she had been strangled and name the person who did it, not mentioning rape.

... The report is not clear about rape and Court has also taken Suo Motu cognizance.Once its clear @NCWIndia will give notice to everyone. I have details of each and every person putting pics on social media or on posters. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 4, 2020

READ | Ramdas Athawale slams Mayawati, says 'she has no right to demand UP CM's resignation'