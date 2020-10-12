Hathras Case: Rahul Gandhi Weighs In On Women Safety, Says 'Govt Shouldn't Help Culprits'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday renewed his attack on the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Hathras case. Questioning the state administration on why he was initially stopped from meeting the victim's family, he also claimed that the UP government had started targeting them after his Hathras visit. Moreover, he alleged that help was being extended to the culprits.

Expressing his opinion as a part of Congress' 'Speak up for women safety' initiative, he stated that the Hathras case was a reflection of what lakhs of women have to go through. He stressed the need to put pressure on the UP government to ensure justice for the victim. The Wayanad MP also called for a positive change in the societal mindset.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi remarked, "As you know, I recently went to Hathras. The first time, I was stopped and arrested. On the second occasion, I managed to go. I did not understand why I was stopped from meeting the family. Their daughter was raped and killed. As soon as I entered that house and started talking to the kin, the government started attacking them. The government is not supposed to help the criminals. It should give justice to the victims. I was stopped because the UP government is not doing this."

"This is not just about one woman. This is the story of lakhs of Indian women. Lakhs of women are having expectations from the government. All of us have to put pressure on the government. We have to change society. What is happening with our mothers and sisters in this country is sheer injustice," he added.

Congress delegation visits Hathras

On October 1, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and scores of party workers were also prevented from meeting the victim's family in Hathras.

After their cars were stopped at the Delhi-UP border by the police, they started to march on foot. However, senior party leaders including the former Congress president and Priyanka Vadra were temporarily detained by the police and escorted back to Delhi. Thereafter, an FIR was registered against the brother-sister duo, 153 identified persons and 50 unknown individuals under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Eventually, the UP administration allowed Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and PL Punia to meet the victim's kin on the evening of October 3. The CBI on October 11 formally registered an FIR into the Hathras case and commenced its investigation. A three-member SIT constituted by the UP government is also conducting a probe.

