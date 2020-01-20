Kapil Sibal Clarifies 'states Can't Deny CAA' Remark, Memo Doesn't Reach BS Hooda In Time

Days after senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said there is no way a state can deny the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when it is already passed by Parliament, on Monday, once again asserted that he still thinks that CAA is "unconstitutional". Taking to Twitter, Sibal shared his speech on CAA in Calicut when he addressed a gathering in the UDF rally. He wrote, "Have always maintained CAA is unconstitutional." He added that in his speech in Kerala on 18th, he said that CAA "should be thrown into the Arabian Sea."
In another tweet, Sibal said that resolutions against the citizenship act are "valid". "So no change of stance, no clarification. Stop spreading lies!" he added.
His remarks on the CAA at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) on Saturday had caused a flutter as several non-BJP governments, including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra, have voiced their disagreement with the CAA as well as National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
"If the CAA is passed no state can say 'I will not implement it'. It is not possible and is unconstitutional. You can oppose it, you can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the central government to withdraw it. But constitutionally saying that I won't implement, it is going to be problematic and going to create more difficulties," said the former minister of law and justice.
Kapil Sibal's clarification didn't come in time for some, however. Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Sunday, clearly not having got the memo, expressed his displeasure at several states passing resolutions against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). He said that once a law is passed, any state can't and should not say anything about it, adding that it should be legally examined.
Sunil Kumar Jhakar, president of Punjab Congress has said that it's a "democratic country and everyone has the right to put their opinions forward." He said that Kapil Sibal made his remarks from the point of view of a lawyer but if he is asked as a citizen of India, he will always deny it. "No law can prove that CAA is a right for the country, he said."
