'He Lived A Truly Exemplary Life': Sonali Jaitley Pens Heartfelt Note On Father's Day

On the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday, Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi, daughter of former BJP leader and Union Minister Arun Jaitley, posted a picture of herself with her father and said he lived "a truly exemplary life". In a heartfelt tweet, Sonali said her father was dedicated to the service of India and yet cherished his family.

To a man who dedicated himself to India yet cherished his family, to a man who lived a truly exemplary life, to a man who persevered & forged his destiny, to the man who made me who I am... Happy #FathersDay, @arunjaitley.

I miss you very much, dad - and will always love you! pic.twitter.com/rE8YwxIctm — Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi (@sonalijaitley) June 21, 2020

Rohan Jaitley, Sonali's brother, too posted a picture of himself with a portrait of his father and wrote a heartful message along with it. Taking to Twitter, Rohan said that he shared an unspoken connection with his father which he misses every day. He added that he is proud to be Jaitley's son and is grateful for all his blessings.

READ | Father's Day 2020: Rohan Jaitley Pens Emotional Post For Arun Jaitley; Affirms His Pride

Veteran politician

Arun Jaitley had passed away on August 24 last year. He was 66. The leader took up numerous political responsibilities in his close to three-decade career. The most recent and notable one was as a Finance Minister in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule. He had also served as the Union Minister of Law and Justice and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

READ | Arun Jaitley's Daughter Remembers Leader On Parents' Anniversary, Posts Heartwarming Pics

READ | 'In memory of my father': Arun Jaitley's son Rohan makes donation to PM-CARES Covid fund

BJP national executive and Spokesperson of the party, Leader of Opposition in the Parliament from 2009 to 2014 and as a cricket administration for the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) were some of the other roles he was known for. The iconic Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi was renamed as the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on September 12, less a month after his demise in memory of the leader.

Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June.

READ | Father's Day: Kareena Shares Pic Of Tim-Saif; Soha Calls Kunal-Inaaya 'Partners In Rhyme'