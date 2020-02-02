Hindu Sena Aborts Shaheen Bagh Protest Site 'clearance' Call On Sunday

A fringe right-wing outfit has decided to call-off a planned "clearance event" of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh sit-in demonstration that was scheduled to be carried out on Sunday. The Hindu Sena said in a press statement they decided to abandon their plan after meeting and discussions on law and order situation with South-East DCP Chinmay Biswas and other Senior Officers of Delhi Police to maintain peace in the area.

Hindu Sena stated that the purpose of this event was to help clear off the roads connecting Delhi to Uttar Pradesh "illegally blocked by miscreants" since 50 days causing tremendous hardship to lakhs of common citizens. National president of the outfit, Vishnu Gupta had earlier said that Shaheen Bagh has become the "hub of anti-India voices".

Attempt to fuel riot-like situation

"The event has been Called-off after it was brought to our notice that our 29/01/2020 Press release and video were circulated for the purpose of fear-mongering and to fuel riot-like situation by the anti-India elements organizing and supporting the unconstitutional and illegal Shaheen Bagh protest (sic)," the press release stated.

Police assurance

Vishnu Gupta requested all Hindu Sena volunteers to avoid gathering at Shaheen Bagh protest site, as the Delhi Police has assured the outfit that "they will be clearing the blocked roads as soon as possible". The outfit also cited next week's Delhi Assembly elections and said a new incident of firing by a gunman on Saturday at Shaheen Bagh are the reasons to abort the plan for some time.

Firing incident at Jasola

Delhi has been on the boil since mass agitations began after the contentious CAA was passed in the Parliament in December and government proposed a National Register of Citizens (NRC), both seen by critics as "discriminatory" and "unconstitutional". On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at the Jasola area of Shaheen Bagh where scores of people have been camping in the nearby area to protest against the CAA. Fortunately, no one was injured. The gunman was quickly taken into custody and probe into the matter was initiated by the police.

