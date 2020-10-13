Hindu Sena Plasters 'Adopt Farooq Abdullah' Posters On China's Embassy Board In New Delhi

A day after National Conference president Farooq Abdullah stoked controversy stating China has vowed to bring back Article 370, Hindu Sena has put up posters outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi stating that it is time to take him to China. The poster has a picture of the former CM of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah with "ADOPT" written on it. The Hindu Sena has themselves shared the images while condemning the comment made by Abdullah.

This also comes days after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had put up posters celebrating Taiwan National Day outside the Chinese embassy, which were later removed by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

What Farooq Abdullah had said

In a recent interview, the 82-year-old parliamentarian had criticised PM Modi for hosting Chinese President in Chennai and had added that China has not accepted the nullification of Article 370. He had said that China had vowed to not stop till Article 370 was restored as it was an 'open issue'. He had expressed his hope that Kashmiris would get help from China's might and the articles - 370 & 35 A is restored. Similarly, he had also urged Centre to initiate talks with Pakistan like China, as border skirmishes were killing citizens in Kashmir.

Lashing out at Abdullah, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Abdullah had tried to justify China's aggression along the Line of Actual Control and said that his remark is "seditious". "In the interview, there are two aspects. He stated that since the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370, it has disturbed China and that's why China is justified for the kind of aggression that it has taken on. In a way, Farooq Abdullah justifies China's expansionist mindset," he said.

Cong's Khurshid backs Farooq; J&K Congress distances itself; Singhvi condemns

Supporting Farooq Abdullah on Monday, Congress leader Salman Khurshid tweeted that the Centre's mishandling of Jammu-Kashmir was apparent in the Rajya Sabha MP's words. Reminding BJP of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words, Khurshid said one must remember 'Jambhuriyat, Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat'.

However, J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir has distanced the party from Abdullah comment seeking 're-imposition of Article 370 via China'. Mir said, "Farooq Saab is president of an old party and he can clarify whatever he said. I feel internal matters of India should be dealt within the nation, through courts. China is not a part of our dictionary and was not a part of the Gupkar declaration. He speaks on his own." Moreover, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi condemned the remarks stating that it is embarrassing as it comes at a time when the country is fighting China's malicious attempts at the border.

