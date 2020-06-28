Pakistan In Meltdown Over India's UNSC Popularity; 'even Brother Nations Voted For Them'

Shortly after India was elected as a non-permanent member to the UNSC, Pakistan legislators seemed to have a meltdown at India's ability to garner a whopping 184 votes out of 192 votes from across the globe. While addressing their national assembly, former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif stated that they needed to 'face the reality' of how India managed to garner such a massive majority, saying that the countries Pakistan considered to be their 'brothers' also supported India.

"It is not a big deal to become a non-permanent member of the security council. But getting 184 out of 192 votes is a huge thing. These so-called 'brother' countries of ours have voted for India. Most countries stop at around 145-160 votes, India went up to 184. Face the reality. Head on, face it," said Khawaja Asif

This melt down of Pakistanis on India being selected to the UNSC with whopping 184 out of 192 votes is the best thing you will see today. 😄 #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/SbV8GOvjjb — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) June 27, 2020

Read: 'Russia Supports India's Bid For Permanent UNSC Seat': Foreign Minister At RIC Meet

Read: India Committed Towards Strengthening Security & Peace: Rajnath Singh Thanks UNSC Members

India elected unopposed for the eighth time

The 193-member UNSC holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN. The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis -- five for African and Asian States; one for the Eastern European States; two for Latin American and the Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.

India was elected as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the eighth-time after voting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, June 17. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed garnering 184 out of the 192 valid votes.

Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012. The UNSC term will begin in January 2021.

Read: MEA Highlights PM Modi's '5S Vision' At UNSC After Being Elected, Outlines 4-point Mission

Read: 'India To Be Voice Of Reason & Moderation At UNSC': Former MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup