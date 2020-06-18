HM Amit Shah Emphasizes On Need For 'unified Strategy' To Tackle COVID-19 In Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on Thursday to combat the increasing scare of COVID-19 in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also a part of the meeting. Shah called for a common strategy to tackle the virus and for all authorities to come together.

"Keeping in view the close-knit urban structure of the NCR region, it is necessary for all concerned authorities in Delhi and the NCR region to come together to tackle the virus," the Home Minister said.

READ | COVID-19 Crisis: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

A press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that Shah also stated that the decided rates for COVID-19 beds and treatment should be applied to hospitals in the region. Furthermore, he highlighted the need for increased testing and to identify and treat those who are infected with the virus. Shah stressed that there is a need to work in 'mission mode.'

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally Increases To 3,66,946, Recovery Rate At 52.95%

Delhi: Testing capped at Rs 2400

The Delhi government has directed to cap the COVID testing rate at Rs 2400, as per Home Minister Amit Shah's directive. Moreover, testing too has been doubled from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, stated the MHA. While reports of 6510 have been received, the remaining will be received by 18 June. Delhi is the third to cap testing rates after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The MHA has also stated that from 18 June, Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR. The apex science council has stated that negative results of the antigen must be confirmed by RT-PCR tests. MHA stated that 177692 people have been surveyed in the 242 containment zones bu June 15-16, the remaining will be surveyed by June 20.

READ | 'Don't Shoot The Messenger': Supreme Court Slams Delhi Govt For Threatening Health Workers