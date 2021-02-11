Amit Shah's Dig At Mamata: 'Poriborton Yatra Not To Change CM But To Build Sonar Bangla'

Amid the intense political faceoff between BJP and TMC in poll-bound West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the fourth Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar. In a veiled attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said that the Paribortan Yatra is not about changing a minister (chief minister) but to build 'Sonar Bangla' and to rid the state from 'infiltration and bomb blasts'.

While addressing a public rally in Cooch Behar, the Union Home Minister said, "We have started the 4th Poriborton Yatra today from Cooch Behar. TMC says that Bengal is running alright, why do we need Poriborton Yatra? This is not to change a minister or a minor change, this Yatra is to change the situation in Bengal."

"This 'Poriborton Yatra' is to free the state from infiltration, unemployment, bomb blasts, and bring a change in the state of farmers in the state. This 'Poriborton Yatra' is a journey towards building Sonar Bangla," he added.

The Union Home Minister also took pointed shots at the TMC over its hardened stance on slogans of Jai Shree Ram while promising that even the chief minister will chant Jai Shree Ram by the time the election ends.

He said, "Such an environment has been created in Bengal that raising Jai Shri Ram slogans has become a crime. Mamata Didi, if slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised here, will it be raised in Pakistan? I am promising you that even Mamata didi will chant Jai Shree Ram till the time election ends."

"We work with the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'. We take cultures, literature and traditions of every community ahead," Shah added while hitting out at TMC and the Communist parties which have ruled the state for decades. Shah claimed that the TMC and the Communist party has done nothing for the development of the state.

BJP makes major inroads in Bengal

BJP has gone full throttle in its campaigning for the poll-bound state as just two days back the party's national president JP Nadda had visited the Tarapith Mandir to seek blessings. Nadda along with the West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra flagged off the Rath Yatra on Tuesday from Tarapith in Birbhum district. Nadda speaking with Republic pointed towards the massive crowd, to show that the BJP is garnering massive support. Amit Shah and Nadda have decided to visit the state every month until the assembly election comes to conclusion.

The saffron party had made major inroads in the State in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats. Moreover, the exit of TMC members with dozens of its members jumping ship to join BJP has also become a major hindrance for the ruling party. However, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore had contended that BJP will not cross double digits. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

