Priyanka Gandhi & Others Won't Get VIP Treatment At Mauni Amavasya Mela: Prayagraj IG

Prayagraj Inspector General (IG), KP Singh on Thursday said that no special treatment will be given to anyone visiting the Mela. This comes after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that she will take a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"As today is the peak day for Mela, we will not give VIP treatment to anyone. There is no protocol, they can come like a normal person and participate in the rituals," The IG said.

Priyanka To Take A Holy Dip In Ganga

On the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya', Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Allahabad on Thursday, an auspicious day for taking bath in the holy river Ganga, a party official informed on Wednesday. She will also visit Anand Bhawan before departing for New Delhi. "The Congress leader will visit the Sangam there and take a dip in it on the auspicious occasion on Thursday afternoon," the party's media-in-charge Lalan Kumar said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday had attended Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district amidst the ongoing farmers' protest in the country. In her speech, she attacked the BJP government fiercely, claiming 'the 56-inch chest has a small heart, but it beats for industrialists'. 'The government wants to kill farmers through this law. The farmers are fighting for their rights,' she said. The Congress leader ventured, "Prime Minister insulted the farmers in Parliament, also called them agitators. What does this mean? The farmers are agitating for the soil of their country, for their son who is standing on the border. To call them a traitor, to make fun of them, to call them a terrorist can never be nationalism."

Priyanka had also opined that the Prime Minister went to America, China, Pakistan, but could not reach the border of the city in which he lives. In her address, she explained, "this is a movement of your land, 'do not back down'.

(With Agency Inputs)