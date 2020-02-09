Hooda Slams BJP-JJP Govt, Says Coalition Is "clueless" About Governance Agenda

The former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Sunday, slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state, after they recently completed 100 days in power. Hooda said that even after three months, the state government is "clueless" about its agenda of governance. He further said that the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government should list its failures for all the 1,925 days that they have held office over the last five years.

Hood claimed that the debt on the state is increasing and every Haryana resident now carries a debt of Rs 72,000 on their head. He further slammed the government's move to secure 75% of unskilled jobs for the local workers and said that it is just an extension of existing policies. Hooda also blasted the Khattar government for "massive scam" in the procurement of paddy which has hurt the farmers of the state.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda on the BJP-JJP government

"The government took almost 20 days to distribute portfolios and then they started fighting over who controls the CID. After that, the entire government got involved in elections and they have now started carrying out pre-budget discussions while the Economic Survey itself has not been released. The government has done nothing and this is why their 100-day progress report is nothing but a pack of lies," the Leader of Opposition said.

"This has happened even though no development activity has been carried out in the state. There have been no large institutions, no large projects, no large industries, no university, no power plant, no major hospitals or a metro train. Our educated young women and men are only getting class IV jobs and those who deserve to be placed as teachers, are being appointed as peons which is a gross injustice to their ability and academic records," said Hooda.

"The government's own investigations have identified a scam of Rs 90 crore but ministers are claiming that there has been no scam. We want to ask the minister who is he trying to protect? We want the CBI or a sitting judge to probe this so that the scale of the scam and those responsible are exposed," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

