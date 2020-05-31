Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Reveals 'Ayushman Bharat' Provided Free Treatment Worth Rs 14,000 Cr

While addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi on Sunday spoke about how the government's massive health scheme -- Ayushman Bharat has managed to make a big difference in terms of providing free healthcare to the unprivileged sections of the society.

PM Modi stated that availing health care services was one of the 'biggest concerns' of the unprivileged strata in the country, which often led to further destitution of the family in case of prolonged illness. "A year ago we started the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, understanding this problem. A few days ago the beneficiaries under the scheme crossed 1 crore," PM Modi added.

"This means that people -- more than the total population of countries like Norway and Singapore -- have been treated free of cost in India within no time. If the poor had to pay for their treatment, all in all, they would have to shell out about Rs 14,000 crore rupees," said PM Modi. "Over 50 percent of beneficiaries are women, our sisters and mothers. 70 percent have undergone surgery and most of these beneficiaries are from rural areas," said PM Modi detailing the demographics of the scheme beneficiaries as he shared a few stories.

PM Modi further thanked all the healthcare professionals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme while adding that its biggest advantage was 'portability'. "A poor man from Bihar can get himself treated in Karnataka, a man from Maharashtra can get the same treatment facilities in Tamil Nadu. This especially helps those people who have poor healthcare facilities in their areas," the prime minister had mentioned.

