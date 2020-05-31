Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Assures Complete Assistance To Farmers Facing Locust Attack

As many parts of the country are under the locust attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat said that all required assistance will be given to the farmers whose fields have been razed by swarming locusts.

While addressing the nation on Sunday, PM Modi said Centre and state governments along with agriculture department and local administrations are using modern resources to help farmers combat the locust attack. He further said he was confident that the country will able to deal with the problem by adopting new innovations.

"The attacks have reminded us of how much damage these small insects could cause. A locust attack can run into many days and affect a huge area. Be it the Central government, State government, agriculture department or local administration, all authorities are using modern resources to help the farmers. Adopting new innovations, I am confident we will be able to deal with this crisis in the agriculture sector. We will be able to save a lot," PM Modi had said.

Help will be given to all those affected by the locust attacks that have been taking place in the recent days. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/HcO4ouoy4H — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 31, 2020

PM briefs about World Environment Day

The prime minister further mentioned that on June 5 countries across the world will observe 'World Environment Day' and this year's theme would be 'biodiversity'. He said that the theme is especially important in the present scenario.

"In the last few weeks during the lockdown, life has become a little slow for sure but this has given us an opportunity to understand and appreciate the rich biodiversity around us. People are able to hear the birds chirping. We are also getting news of animals walking freely at many places", PM Modi mentioned appreciating the ecological high side of the lockdown.

