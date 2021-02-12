Huge Blow To Mamata & TMC: 'Suffocated' Dinesh Trivedi Quits As Rajya Sabha MP On LIVE TV

In a sensational development and a massive setback to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of West Bengal elections, senior MP and former Union Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi stepped down as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Barrackpore MP took the Upper House by surprise as he announced his resignation in the Parliament citing "suffocation" in the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Trivedi announced his decision on the floor of the House during the debate on the Union Budget.

The TMC leader said West Bengal is witnessing political violence and he cannot remain silent but is bound by party discipline.

“There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here. I can no longer condone what’s happening in the TMC where I am bound by party discipline. I feel helpless and suffocated. My conscience is saying it is best to resign,” Trivedi told the Parliament.

"My soul tells me that if you can't do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for the people of Bengal," he added.

Grateful to my party that they've sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we're not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can't do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for people of WB: TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi pic.twitter.com/E9kho7d4UX — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

Dinesh Trivedi's sudden resignation from the Rajya Sabha membership has triggered speculations that he may quit the TMC and join the BJP, just as several other dissenting leaders switched camps ahead of elections.

READ | Ex-TMC MLA Dipak Haldar Joins BJP Before WB Polls; Says 'not Allowed To Work For People'

READ | TMC MLA Rabiranjan Chattopadhy Says 'won't Contest Bengal Polls', Cites Health Issues

TMC's high-level exodus

Mamata Banerjee's TMC recently witnessed the mass exit of its grassroot leaders, who switched to the BJP in the run-up for West Bengal assembly polls.

Earlier, West Bengal political heavyweight and a former close aide of the CM, Suvendu Adhikari switched to the BJP. Joining him were TMC MP Sunil Mondal and nine sitting MLAs. The second minister to resign from the TMC was Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who wished to quit politics. Later, TMC leader Rajib Banerjee also resigned as the Forest Minister and quit as MLA before tendering his resignation from the party.

Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly said Mamata Banerjee would be “left alone by the time elections approach.” The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet.

READ | Two TMC MLAs Who Joined BJP Meet Mamata, Fuel Speculation

READ | TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Lashes Out At Suvendu Adhikari: 'Sold His Spine To Outsiders'