TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Lashes Out At Suvendu Adhikari: 'Sold His Spine To Outsiders'

Addressing a public rally in Kanthi, CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and state minister Abhishek Banerjee lashed out at TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, stating that he is touching the feet of the person under whose leadership the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was broken in 2019. Banerjee said that Suvendu is claiming that he changed the party because he had self-respect but he should be ashamed of what he has done. Abhishek Banerjee asked, "At least people of Medinipur do not sell their spines to outsiders. Are you not ashamed?"

This comes days after Suvendu issued a challenge to CM Mamata to contest from Nandigaram and claimed that he will ensure the defeat of the TMC chief. Abhishek Banerjee, in his verbal attack on Suvendu, was referring to the vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue at Vidyasagar College on May 14, 2019, ahead of the poll rally of BJP chief Amit Shah.

Earlier, lashing out Banerjee, BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Kailash Vijayavargiya expressed 'shock' at the language he used in his Kanthi public meeting. Banerjee had challenged the BJP leaders to come and face him, and has claimed that Suvendu Adhikari will lose by over 50,000 votes in any seat he contests in Medinipur. He also dared the BJP leaders to "call their father" and stop him from conducting a public rally. Likening Banerjee's arrogant remark to Ravan, Vijaywargiya said that his ego will perish like that of Ravan.

West Bengal Assembly elections

The BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state.

