Hyderabad: AIMIM Leader's Son Being Probed In Gangrape Case; BJP, Cong Demand Action

In a shocking development in Hyderabad, an AIMIM MLA's son is being interrogated for allegedly being involved in the gangrape of a minor. The incident allegedly occurred on May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area of the city and the complaint to the effect was filed by the victim's father on May 31. According to the complaint, the MLA's son along with few other men stepped out with the girl from a pub at 5.30 pm in a luxury car and gangraped her. The car has been confiscated by the Police.

Sources informed Republic TV that a Juvenile is also one of the accused in the case. The victim girl is in a state of shock and has not given any statement.

Complaint filed under POCSO

The father of the victim girl filed a police complaint. Immediately after, a case was lodged under various sections of 354, 323 IPC, and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is presently underway to nab all the accused.

As per the complaint filed, the girl went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia & Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills on May 28. A few men offered her a lift at 5.30 pm in a red luxury car along with one SUV. They misbehaved with her, the complaing says, adding that she also sustained bruises and injuries on her neck.

'AIMIM MLA's son should be arrested': BJP

The MLA's son should be arrested and strict action should be taken against the five accused, said K.Krishna Sagar Rao, BJP Chief Spokesperson, Telangana. "BJP is demanding the arrest of the five criminals and I am questioning why the police of Hyderabad haven't arrested despite the fact the car is impounded and the complaint has been lodged on June 1 by the parents of the girl. Additionally, all the circumstantial evidence is available, are they waiting for permission from CM KCR or AIMIM chief Owaisi? One of the goons is the son of an AIMIM MLA and another seems to be the son of a minority commission chair."

'Police has a soft corner towards the ruling class': Congress

Prof Dasoju Srravan, Spokesperson of the Congress in Telangana, said it's the misfortune of the people that those associated with the ruling class are found to be engaging in such incidents. "Some time back in Jubilee Hills itself the son of the ruling party's MLA assaulted somebody and then the MLA silently managed his name to be removed from the chargesheet and today we see the MLA's son engage in such a crime. The police has a soft corner towards the ruling party leaders and their allies. We demand stern action should be taken and should be punished however big the particular person is."

IMAGE: Shutterstock / REPUBLICWORLD