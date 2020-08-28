'I Feel Like Vidura': Subramanian Swamy Draws Mahabharat Reference To JEE, NEET Exams

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has been vocal about his opinion on JEE and NEET entrance exams and urging the Centre to postpone the exams in the light of the pandemic. However, the government on Thursday expressed its decision to go ahead with the exams with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stating that the career of students was the first priority for the Union government and adding that the exams would be held as scheduled.

Reacting to the government's decision, Swamy drew a reference from Mahabharat and opined students were 'Draupadi' who suffered the brunt of political rivalry between the two factions — the Pandavas and the Kauravas. Taking to Twitter, he said he felt like 'Vidura', a character from Mahabharat who is righteous and always opposes the wrong, yet cannot make a significant impact to change the deteriorating situation.

In the NEET and JEE exam matter today, are students like Draupadi being disrobed? CMs can play the role of Krishna. All my experience as a student and then Professor for 60 years tells me something wrong has been scheduled. I feel like Vidura. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 28, 2020

Swamy, who on Wednesday took to Twitter and alleged glaring inequalities that will be faced by students if the examinations were scheduled amid the pandemic. Urging the Prime Minister to empathise, Swamy said that examination right now favours the children of rich parents in major cities as poor and lower-middle-class children have had no access to internet or ability to go to libraries or collective study due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Does government realise holding NEET /JEE exams at this juncture favours the children of rich parents in major cities? In the last 5 months the poor and lower middle class children have had no access to internet or ability to go to libraries or collective study. PM can empathise! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 25, 2020

In his tweet on August 24, he even compared the JEE/NEET exams in times of COVID-19, to the forceful 'Nasbandi' (vasectomy) of 1976 and warned the government of consequence that the Indira Gandhi government had to suffer in 1977.

If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020

Centre's view on JEE/NEET exams

However, Centre is of the opinion that the exams were already postponed twice in view of the pandemic and postponing it further would be playing with the future of the aspirants and student who are looking forward to the exams. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday stated that the career of students was the first priority for the Union government, reiterating that the JEE and NEET exams would be held as scheduled. He maintained that one year of the students should not be wasted. Moreover, he quoted the Supreme Court order which found no merit in postponing the JEE and NEET exams.

The Education Minister revealed that about 85% of the students appearing for the exams had already downloaded their admit cards and were ready to sit for their tests after much preparation. Over 14 lakh admit cards for the medical and engineering entrance exams of NEET and JEE were downloaded by Thursday after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday.

While the Centre is facing criticism from the Opposition for conducting JEE Mains and NEET in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, over 100 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams any further will mean compromising the future of students.

Pokhriyal added that the Union Health Secretary had written to top administrative officials in states to ensure that the safety of candidates is given paramount importance. Additionally, he hailed the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Main examination which will be held between September 1 to 6, while the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13 for which 15.97 lakh students have registered.

