Worked Very Hard To Bring Congress Govt In Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot After Big BJP Statement

The Congress party on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of the Deputy CM of Rajasthan and the PCC Chief. As speculations course through the political field on what Sachin Pilot's next move could be, Pilot while speaking to news agency PTI said that he had worked very hard for the party to ensure their return in the 2018 Assembly elections. "I have worked very hard to bring Congress back in government in Rajasthan," said Pilot to PTI, following his statement to ANI that he would not be joining BJP.

However, it appears that all bridges haven't been burned with Pilot. As per Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, a notice has been issued to Pilot and 18 other party members for skipping the party's CLP meetings. An ultimatum has been given, that if they don't respond in 2 days, it would be considered that they are withdrawing their membership.

Congress' Rajasthan performance

The Rajasthan Government had performed abysmally in the 2013 Assembly Elections being reduced to only 21 seats under Gehlot's leadership in an assembly of around 200. Congress leader Sachin Pilot has often been credited for the party's massive victory in 2018 where the Congress managed to secure over 100 seats.

Furthermore, sources reveal that Sachin Pilot along and his camp of loyalists are looking towards a legal recourse. Sources have also reported that the Rajasthan assembly speaker is all set to issue disqualification notices to Pilot and other MLAs who supported him.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot has told news agency ANI that he will not join the BJP. Even as anticipation continues over his next move, Pilot's statement to not join BJP comes against the backdrop of his meeting with Congress-turned BJP Neta Jyotiraditya Scindia, as well as inputs that he is negotiating with the BJP and is eyeing the Chief Minister's seat.

Negotiations with BJP?

According to sources, Sachin Pilot has made it clear to the BJP, that if he were to join the party, he would want to take the lead as the Rajasthan Government's Chief Minister. Pilot's demand may meet an impasse since the Rajasthan BJP has some top brass and seasoned leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Om Birla, who would be considered as top candidates to lead the state if BJP were to form a government in Rajasthan, sources informed.

On the other hand, BJP has allegedly offered Sachin Pilot the Home Ministry and the Finance Ministry in the state, along with letting him continue as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, a post in which he has served since the 2018 Elections. Meanwhile, rumours have also suggested that Sachin Pilot may float his own party and BJP may readily offer to provide support to Pilot and his loyalists.

